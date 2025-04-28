Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 11 people were killed and over 20 injured after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in the city of Vancouver, Canadian police said.

Authorities described the crash as a “mass casualty incident” but ruled out terrorism. “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” Vancouver police wrote on X late on Saturday.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said they were “monitoring the situation closely”.

Police described the incident as the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would mark a “watershed moment” for future operational changes.

A 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody soon after the incident, interim police chief Steve Rai said. He confirmed that only one vehicle and one suspect were involved.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo was subsequently charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

Mr Lo was initially detained by people at the scene. Footage shared online showed a young man in a black hoodie, backed against a fence, apologising as bystanders shouted at him.

Mr Rai said the person in custody was a “lone male” who was “known to police in certain circumstances” and had a history of interactions with professionals related to mental health.

He did not clarify whether the suspect had a criminal record.

“It would be inappropriate for me to get into those kinds of details at this point,” Mr Rai said, adding that it would be “unfair” to make comments on whether the suspect was on bail.

In a post on X earlier, police had said a car “drove into a crowd at a street festival at E 41st Avenue and Fraser” shortly after 8pm local time.

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” they had said.

open image in gallery Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drives into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver ( AP )

Some unverified videos and photos showed injured people lying on the street amid chaos and a heavy police presence. A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in one of the still photos.

The crash occurred during the Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture. The event featured live performances, food vendors and cultural displays, drawing thousands to the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood.

This year’s festivities were part of the broader recognition of 27 April as Lapu Lapu Day in British Columbia, officially declared in 2023 to acknowledge the significance of Filipino Canadians in the province.

The day celebrates Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous Visayan chieftain from Mactan in the Philippines.

According to the street party’s website, Lapu-Lapu is regarded as the first national hero of the Philippines. He is described as an “enduring symbol of unwavering resistance and indomitable spirit during the Age of Exploration” and “the first to rise against the tide of Spanish colonisation”.

The festival’s website posted a map of the area where the event was being held, matching the spot where the incident took place.

Mr Rai said the victims were all young men and women. He could not provide details about their ages, he said, calling it a “tragedy all around for many families”.

open image in gallery Police say incident took place on E 43rd Avenue and Fraser St ( Lapu Lapu Festival )

When asked whether the incident had anything to do with the upcoming federal election, Mr Rai said: “I don't know anything about that.”

An eyewitness, Yoseb Vardeh, a co-owner of the Bao Buns food truck, told BBC World Service that the driver appeared to be going for “maximum damage” as he went “completely straight, right through the crowd” at about 100kmph after the final live performance of the day. He said the car struck several of his customers.

The driver tried to flee but was caught by people nearby, Mr Vardeh said.

“I just saw bodies underneath people's food trucks, and husbands crying out for their wife, or their kids. It was just horrible.”

open image in gallery Police work near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver ( REUTERS )

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who was at the Lapu Lapu event before the incident took place, said he was “horrified to learn” that “innocent people” had been killed and injured.

“As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience.”

Vancouver mayor Ken Sim said in a statement on X that he was “shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event”.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

The prime minister said he was “devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival”.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver,” Mr Carney said.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, called the incident a “senseless attack” while the leader of the British Columbia New Democratic Party, David Eby, said he was “shocked and heartbroken”.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau shared his condolences: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of all the victims of the tragic attack at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver,” he said.

“I join all Canadians in standing with the Filipino community at this difficult time.”

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was “shattered to hear about the terrible incident” in Vancouver and noted that the Philippine Consulate General was working with Canadian authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

In the UK, King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” by the “dreadful attack” and “tragic loss of life”.

British foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” and expressed that his “thoughts are with all of those affected, their families and loved ones”.

French president Emmanuel Macron conveyed condolences. “Following the tragedy in Vancouver, I extend our solidarity to Canadians and the Filipino community. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”