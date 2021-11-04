(Twitter)

Guest at a Cancun resort were ordered to shelter in place after reports of armed men on the beach, according to people staying at the oceanfront hotel.

The incident unfolded at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera resort in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon with guests posting video of the incident to Twitter.

“All guests and employees told to duck, and we’re all taken to hiding places at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Active shooter? Terrorist or kidnapping threat? They’re not telling us anything,” tweeted former NBC executive Mike Sington.

“Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel staff huddled together in corner. Still no announcement or update from hotel, Hyatt, or police. Several guests have now told be they saw gunman come up from the beach, actively shooting.”

Mr Sington then posted video with a hotel staff member telling the crowd that they “were all safe at this time”, and another saying that “the suspect has been apprehended.”

Jim Wildermuth, a hotel guest and US citizen from Atlanta, told ABC News that he had heard shots fired at the location and described the noise as “cracks.”

He said he had been told to shelter in place as there was an active shooter on the property.

The US embassy in Mexico said that the US consulate and authorities were aware of the reports but could not verify if they were accurate.

“We are aware of the situation and our office there is working with local law enforcement,” the embassy official said.