A dozen guests were suspended mid-air over the weekend after a power outage left a dozen passengers hanging on a ride at a New Hampshire amusement park - the park’s second incident in a week.

Twelve guests were aboard the Time Winder at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, a suburb of Boston, on Saturday when the ride “experienced a power issue,” a spokesperson for the park told Fox 35.

“The 12 riders who were approximately 30 feet in the air were removed by members of the Salem, NH Fire Department in conjunction with the Park’s Maintenance Team in accordance with Park procedures,” the spokesperson added.

The Time Winder is described by the park as being a “dynamic family ride with four rotating arms, each carrying eight gondolas for up to 32 passengers.” It is meant to create a “hypnotic” movement as the arms swing in circular motions around horizontal axes.

None of the ride’s passengers were injured, WMUR 9 reported. The Time Winder is closed until further notice, according to the park’s website.

open image in gallery A dozen passengers on an amusement park ride at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire got stuck about 30 feet in the air Saturday ( Google )

Battalion Chief Corey Ward said it was the first time in his 18-year career that Salem fire crews had to help passengers off a ride at the park.

“We were able to move it so that it was a little bit easier for us to, you know, help passengers to get on our tower ladder and also Canobie Lake Park had a lift there as well that we were able to assist passengers to get them down to the ground,” Ward said.

Just a week earlier on Friday October 17, the park’s Untamed Roller Coaster halted mid-way up a hill, forcing people to be removed from the attraction.

A spokesperson for the park told WMUR 9 the two incidents are “completely separate issues.” The park did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Both incidents occurred during the amusement park’s “Screeemfest” Halloween festivities.

The State Fire Marhsal’s Office is working with the park to determine the cause of both of the malfunctions.

“We are aware of the recent incidents that led to the evacuation of guests from rides at Canobie Lake Park," the office said. "Our inspectors are working closely with the park's management team to assess what caused these malfunctions and to ensure the continued safety of all guests."