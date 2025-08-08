Thousands forced to evacuate in Southern California as fast-moving fire spreads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes in Southern California Thursday as a fast-moving brush fire ripped through a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.

The Canyon Fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. PST, growing to over 1,050 acres in less than three hours, according to Ventura County emergency response.

It remained zero percent contained late Thursday afternoon and was spreading east, the county said.

In LA County, around 4,200 residents and 1,400 structures are under an evacuation order, and another 12,500 residents are under an evacuation warning, said spokesperson Andrew Dowd for the Ventura County Fire Department.

“We’re doing a significant initial attack,” Dowd said. The evacuation order warned of an immediate threat to life.

open image in gallery A firefighter battles the flames of the Canyon Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon and was spreading quickly. ( AP )

Dowd said the fire was a “very dynamic situation” caused by hot, dry weather, steep and rugged terrain and dry fuel. There were 250 firefighters on the ground coordinating with helicopters and other air support, he said.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, urged residents to evacuate.

“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed,” Barger said in a statement. “If first responders tell you to leave, go—without hesitation.”

open image in gallery A resident was pictured fleeing the fire on a golf buggy. Evacuation orders are in place in the area. ( AP )

“The fire is burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels. The onshore push is influencing fire behavior, and the fire is threatening 60kv powerlines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch, but is moving away from the community of Piru,” an update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. “The fire has now crossed into LA County and continues to spread east toward the community of Val Verde.”

The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru, a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest. It's close by Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area burned by the Hughes Fire in January.

That fire burned about 15 square miles in six hours and put 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.