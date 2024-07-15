Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A popular Cape Cod tourist spot with bluffs and sandy beaches will be closed for the entire summer thanks to coastal erosion.

Longnook Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, will now be closed for the duration of the summer because of the risk of erosion to the nearby steep cliff, according to Boston.com .

The beach access was closed earlier this summer while officials investigated the erosion risk. Now, beach authorities have made the decision to keep it closed.

“We have some significant concerns,” Tutor Town Manager Darris Tangerman told the Cape Cod Times . “We know there is significant demand and appreciation for this beach, and we’re moving forward as quickly as we can.”

The beach has been closed before because of cliff erosion concerns. In 2005, officials closed the beach over Memorial Day weekend because of the threat. In 1973, an 11-year-old boy died when a 165-foot cliff collapsed and buried him under 20 feet of sand .

Longnook Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, a popular tourist spot in Cape Cod has been closed for the summer due to erosion concerns ( Town of Truro )

To help with this year’s issues, the town used an excavator in the spring to lessen the cliff’s stop and create pathways.

Still, officials closed the parking lot and access to the beach in June to avoid a potential collapse that could claim the lives of people on top or below. The town also installed fencing to help keep visitors away.

“The town understands that this closure is inconvenient and is frustrating for regular beachgoers, especially during the summer,” the town said, according to Boston.com. “However, the Town of Truro remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its residents and visitors.”

The town is now working on remediation for the closed beach, but specific timelines and plans have not been announced.

Truro is also working with consultants to establish a monitoring plan and regular measurements of the coastal bank.