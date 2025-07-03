Four people hurt after fireworks unexpectedly explode at Cape Cod golf course
The four firework company crew memebers were setting up a display at the New Seabury Country Club when a firework shell ignited, setting off all the other shells on the ground.
One person was seriously injured, and three others were burned after a fireworks display prematurely exploded at a country club in Cape Cod on Wednesday.
The four people were crew members of Pyrotecnico, the fireworks company responsible for the display, which was supposed to be set off later that night at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee at 9 p.m.
However, around 4:30 p.m., a firework shell ignited, setting off the fireworks on the ground, in a massive, smoky explosion that could be seen for miles, WCVB reports.
One person was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries and airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital, while another had minor injuries and was taken to Falmouth Hospital.
Six others were evaluated, with two treated at the scene and the rest declining further hospital treatment.
"Due to this incident, we unfortunately have to cancel the Fireworks portion of tonight's Event while the situation is handled," Jim Clay, the general manager of the country club said in an email to members. "The BBQ and Kid's Activities are still on. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are focused on the injured person and the safety of everyone involved."
"Our crew was assembling the annual fireworks display when a fireworks shell ignited. This ignited the cases that were on the ground," the fireworks company, Pyrotecnico said in a statement Wednesday night.
"The State Fire Marshal's office, who had just inspected the crew, are currently investigating the incident."
The incident remains under investigation, but the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said it appears accidental.
Brian Jadul told the WCVB that he saw the explosion from the golf course clubhouse and watched as workers ran for their lives.
"When the explosion was happening, I saw some of the workers sprinting away from the scene as fast as they could," Jadul said. "Some of them started screaming, so I'm assuming they saw colleagues injured."
Another woman, Tabiuntha Carthy, also watched it happen.
"It literally was just like boom, boom, boom. I realized something is really not right," Carthy said. "My heart immediately was like Oh my God, these poor people, whoever was there."
