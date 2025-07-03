Four people hurt after fireworks unexpectedly explode at Cape Cod golf course

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person was seriously injured, and three others were burned after a fireworks display prematurely exploded at a country club in Cape Cod on Wednesday.

The four people were crew members of Pyrotecnico, the fireworks company responsible for the display, which was supposed to be set off later that night at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee at 9 p.m.

However, around 4:30 p.m., a firework shell ignited, setting off the fireworks on the ground, in a massive, smoky explosion that could be seen for miles, WCVB reports.

One person was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries and airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital, while another had minor injuries and was taken to Falmouth Hospital.

Six others were evaluated, with two treated at the scene and the rest declining further hospital treatment.

open image in gallery Massachusetts police and fire officials assisted with the Mashpee explosion investigation, which so far appears to have been accidental. ( X/@MassDFS )

"Due to this incident, we unfortunately have to cancel the Fireworks portion of tonight's Event while the situation is handled," Jim Clay, the general manager of the country club said in an email to members. "The BBQ and Kid's Activities are still on. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are focused on the injured person and the safety of everyone involved."

"Our crew was assembling the annual fireworks display when a fireworks shell ignited. This ignited the cases that were on the ground," the fireworks company, Pyrotecnico said in a statement Wednesday night.

"The State Fire Marshal's office, who had just inspected the crew, are currently investigating the incident."

The incident remains under investigation, but the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said it appears accidental.

Brian Jadul told the WCVB that he saw the explosion from the golf course clubhouse and watched as workers ran for their lives.

open image in gallery One crew member was seriously injured but is expected to survive after the incident at the New Seabury Country Club. ( X/@MassDFS )

"When the explosion was happening, I saw some of the workers sprinting away from the scene as fast as they could," Jadul said. "Some of them started screaming, so I'm assuming they saw colleagues injured."

Another woman, Tabiuntha Carthy, also watched it happen.

"It literally was just like boom, boom, boom. I realized something is really not right," Carthy said. "My heart immediately was like Oh my God, these poor people, whoever was there."