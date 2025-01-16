Capital One outage: Users report widespread deposit issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "tech outage" at Capital One on Thursday has left some bank customers unable to access their direct deposits.

A Capitol One representative wrote on X that the outage had been affecting a "variety of functions,” including customers’ access to their online login portals and customers’ account balances. The representative did not say when the bank’s online services would be fully restored.

“We’re currently experiencing a tech outage impacting a variety of functions. We apologize for the trouble, and while we don’t have an ETA to dish out, we appreciate your patience as we work to restore functionality,” the Capital One rep said in a response to a frustrated customer.

The Independent has approached Capital One for comment.

Customers trying to get Capital One’s attention on X largely had the same concerns — they were counting on the money from their direct deposits, and when those deposits didn’t clear, they were left wondering if they’d be able to cover thier bills.

“Deposit should have hit yesterday like it does every other Wednesday.... Not good for all the bills coming out and no money there that should be,” one user wrote to Capital One.

open image in gallery Capital One customers have reported several issues this morning. ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Customers also reported issues with accessing account balances and online login, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports on DownDetector — which tracks the status of live services — found that outage reports for Capital One peaked around 9am this morning, but have continued through the late morning.

“We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services, and apologize for the inconvenience,” Capital One posted on X.

Capital One’s outage comes just a day after Citibank admitted that its own tech issues were keeping cusotmers from accessing their accounts from their mobile devices. Citibank also revealed that incorrect fraud alerts had been placed on customers’ cards, and that the bank was working to clear up the problem.