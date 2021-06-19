Brian Sicknick: New videos show attack on police officer during Capitol riot

New video footage released by the Justice Department has revealed parts of the alleged attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the 6 January insurrection.

The police body camera and surveillance video has been released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after several news outlets sued for access to the videos.

The clips were played in court as evidence to argue two Capitol riot defendants allegedly involved in the attack on Mr Sicknick may be dangerous and should not be released on bail.

Authorities arrested the two men, George Tanios, 39, and Julian Khater, 32, of Morgantown, West Virginia in March and accused them of assaulting Officer Sicknick with chemical spray during the violence.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and continue to seek their release from custody pending trial.

Mr Sicknick, who died following the riots, suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the riot, a medical examiner previously ruled. No charges have been filed in relation to his death.

The newly released footage is segmented into 10 clips and includes footage from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras.

One clip shows a close-up view of an angry mob yelling, “USA, USA!” as they violently push past metal barriers and a line of police officers.

At one point, Mr Khater is seen with his arm in the air, appearing to hold something, and then Mr Sicknick turns away from the crowd and retreats.

The footage includes film from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras and is in parts slowed down to show the moments that Mr Sicknick and another officer are sprayed.

Mr Sicknick, who was wearing a blue jacket and bike helmet, is later seen doubled over with his hands on his knees before dumping water into his eyes. At one point another officer bends over and uses her hand to cover her eyes.

Defence attorney’s told a judge during a hearing this week that Mr Tanios and Mr Khater should not remain behind bars while they fight the case.

“Many defendants who have been charged with violent and aggressive behaviour have been released without any bail at all,” Joseph Tacopina, an attorney for Mr Khater, argued.

A judge did not immediately decide whether to release the men and set a second hearing for early May.

Officer Sicknick was honoured in a ceremony attended by Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Capitol in February.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press