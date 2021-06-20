Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman throws first pitch at DC baseball game

The US Capitol police officer hailed a hero for protecting lawmakers during the 6 January riot, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals’ game.

Eugene Goodman famously lured MAGA rioters away from the Senate floor as they tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Video footage played at Mr Trump’s historic second impeachment trial showed Officer Goodman also helping prevent Senator Mitt Romney form being confronted by the mob.

Mr Goodman, wearing a Nationals jersey with his name on the back, threw out the pitch then saw the team beat the New York Mets 1-0.

Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber caught the pitch on Friday night as the team promoted the Neighborhood Heroes Fund, which supports first responders.

Following the insurrection Officer Goodman was promoted to acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms and escorted vice president Kamala Harris at the inauguration.

“On January 6, he led a violent mob away from our elected leaders. Officer Goodman’s act of valor was just one of many our officers displayed. Good luck Eugene! We know you’ll nail it,” Capitol Police said on Twitter.