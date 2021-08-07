New Jersey gym owner pleads guilty to punching police officer during Capitol riot

A New Jersey gym owner and mixed martial artist has become the first 6 January rioter to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the insurrection.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 44, admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding, which carry a maximum of 28 years in prison.

Under a plea deal reached with prosecutors, he accepted a sentence of between 41 and 51 months. Mr Fairlamb has also agreed to pay $2,000 and sit down for an interview with the FBI.

Shortly after the deal was reached, 28-year-old Devlyn Thompson pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

According to prosecutors, Mr Thompson used a metal baton to knock a can of pepper spray from an officer’s hand and was one of several rioters who "threw objects and projectiles at the officers" and stole their riot shields.

The Justice Department indicated they would seek a prison sentence of 46 to 57 months.

The punch thrown by Scott Fairlamb was captured on video (Justice Department)

The pair are among the more than 100 defendants facing charges of assaulting law enforcement during the 6 January insurrection.

Courthousenews.com reported Mr Fairlamb’s plea deal could “set a benchmark” for how the other 6 January insurrectionists are dealt with by the courts.

Senior US District Judge Royce Lamberth, who is hearing the case, is yet to accept the deal.

Footage captured during the riots shows Mr Fairlamb shout “Are you an American? Act like it”, before shoving and punching a police officer in the face.

Mr Fairlamb has two prior convictions for assault, both involved punching people in the head.

He has expressed no remorse for the assault, and has raised $26,000 in donations on a “patriot relief fund”.

Scott Fairlamb, right, with wife Andrea, has been seeking donations (givesendgo.com)

Mr Fairlamb posted to a social media account, later submitted to the court by the FBI, which shows him carrying a baton and shouting: “What patriots do? We f***** disarm them and then we storm f***** the Capitol.”

More than 550 people are facing criminal charges for their roles in trying to block the certification of the 2020 election results on January 6.

Only 32 have pleaded guilty so far, and six have been sentenced.