Capitol Police agent accused of leaking lawmakers’ secret riot location and falling into Trump ‘cult’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 15 September 2021 15:24
comments

Related video: New video shows Capitol riot suspects who allegedly attacked member of media

A special agent in the US Capitol Police’s Protective Services Bureau has been accused of leaking the secret location that lawmakers were taken to during the Capitol riot on 6 January.

The agent could face disciplinary action because of the supposed improper dissemination of information, according to McClatchy.

The reported allegation came after the agent spoke to a friend about a week after the insurrection, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

More follows...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments