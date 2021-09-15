Capitol Police agent accused of leaking lawmakers’ secret riot location and falling into Trump ‘cult’
Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 15 September 2021 15:24 comments
Washington, DC
A special agent in the US Capitol Police’s Protective Services Bureau has been accused of leaking the secret location that lawmakers were taken to during the Capitol riot on 6 January.
The agent could face disciplinary action because of the supposed improper dissemination of information, according to McClatchy.
The reported allegation came after the agent spoke to a friend about a week after the insurrection, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.
More follows...
