A special agent in the US Capitol Police’s Protective Services Bureau has been accused of leaking the secret location that lawmakers were taken to during the Capitol riot on 6 January.

The agent could face disciplinary action because of the supposed improper dissemination of information, according to McClatchy.

The reported allegation came after the agent spoke to a friend about a week after the insurrection, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

More follows...