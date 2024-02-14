The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A driver is dead and at least five people were injured after a car crashed into an Austin, Texas emergency room on Tuesday night.

Officials with the Austin Police Department said there is “no threat to the general public” and the incident “does not appear to be an intentional act.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after officials administered CPR.

Videos of the emergency room show fire and billowing smoke from where the car collided with the hospital’s doors, which sustained damage.

According to CNN, people were seen running through the emergency room lobby as the car’s tires rotated with a screeching sound. The area was quickly cleared of bystanders and hospital staff began administering aid to those injured.

Four victims, including an adult and child, were taken to nearby hospitals. The child had life-threatening injuries and the injuries of the adult could also be life-threatening. Only one patient was admitted where the incident happened.

Structural damage to the building was minor and the hospital continued to take in emergency room walk-ins.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.