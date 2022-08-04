Six dead in fiery three car crash in Los Angeles

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

Six people were killed in a fiery three-car crash at a busy intersection in Los Angeles, officials say.

The accident took place in the Windsor Hills area of the city just before 2pm, according to NBC4.

Two of the badly-burned cars came to a stop at a Shell gas station, while a third appeared to have rolled onto its roof near the entrance to the gas station.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the names and ages of the victims have not been made available.

Reports initially had two people killed, but that has since been raised to six, according to KABC.