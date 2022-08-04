Jump to content
Six dead in fiery three car crash in Los Angeles

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 04 August 2022 23:00
(NBC4)

Six people were killed in a fiery three-car crash at a busy intersection in Los Angeles, officials say.

The accident took place in the Windsor Hills area of the city just before 2pm, according to NBC4.

Two of the badly-burned cars came to a stop at a Shell gas station, while a third appeared to have rolled onto its roof near the entrance to the gas station.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the names and ages of the victims have not been made available.

Reports initially had two people killed, but that has since been raised to six, according to KABC.

