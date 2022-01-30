Nine dead after speeding muscle car runs red light in North Las Vegas

Nine people died after a speeding muscle car ran a red light in North Las Vegas, police say.

Authorities in Nevada say that the six-vehicle crash happened when a speeding motorist in a Dodge Challenger ran the red light on Saturday afternoon.

The Challenger driver and his passenger died, as did seven other people from the other vehicles, according to police spokesman Alexander Cuevas, who called it a “chaotic event.”

Investigators say that in total 15 people were involved in the incident, with one still in a critical condition in hospital.

The victims of the crash range in age from young juveniles to middle-aged adults, say police.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Officer Cuevas said.

“Please make this a safer community by slowing down. Pay attention to speed limits.”

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.