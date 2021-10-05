Car window rolls up and kills girl in Arizona parked car

A young girl died on Saturday night after a car’s power window rolled up as she was playing inside, Phoenix police said on Monday.

Investigators have not disclosed the girl’s identity or age but said that she died after being critically injured in an incident involving the power window of a parked car she was playing in.

“It’s awful. It’s heart-wrenching," said Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department to Fox10 Phoenix .

The police said that the incident happened during a family party on Saturday night. A police team was dispatched to respond to a car crash in the West Valley neighbourhood but upon arrival they found that the girl had been playing inside one of the parked cars at home when one of the power windows rolled up on her. She was taken to the hospital in a critical condition where she later died.

Investigators said that they do not know yet if the car was on or if the key was in the ignition to power the windows. However, Fox10 Phoenix reported that the police have ruled out foul play and said that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"Little kids can get into anything and it just takes a moment for them to get into something that they shouldn’t and it just takes that moment where tragedy can strike. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community right now," Mr Williams said.