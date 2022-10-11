Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people, including multiple children, have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare centre.

The number of people taken in for medical care exceeded two dozen, according to WPVI.

On Tuesday morning, emergency workers responded to a 911 call concerning an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to Captain John Christopher at the Allentown Fire Department, firefighters and EMTs were both made aware of the leak via alerts on their bags when they got to the daycare centre, prompting a full evacuation of the building.

More follows...