Dozens of people, including children, taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania daycare
Several people, including multiple children, have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare centre.
The number of people taken in for medical care exceeded two dozen, according to WPVI.
On Tuesday morning, emergency workers responded to a 911 call concerning an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania.
According to Captain John Christopher at the Allentown Fire Department, firefighters and EMTs were both made aware of the leak via alerts on their bags when they got to the daycare centre, prompting a full evacuation of the building.
