Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagon vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, Auto Evolution reported.

Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.

“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,” he tweeted.

Industry website autoevolution reported that a Porsche app acknowledged the incident. “We are aware of an incident aboard the Felicity Ace, a specialized cargo ship carrying certain Porsche vehicles. Your dealership will provide you with additional information on how this impacts you as soon as we have additional information and know the full scope of the issue,” the message reportedly read.

