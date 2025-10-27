Photos show Hurricane Melissa's impact on the Caribbean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hurricane Melissa roared toward Jamaica with destructive Category 4 winds Monday and was expected to strengthen further before making landfall on the Caribbean nation with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain and a life-threatening storm surge.

Some local areas of eastern Jamaica could get 40 inches (1 meter) of rain while western Haiti could get 16 inches (40 centimeters), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. "Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely," it warned.

Melissa's center was forecast to move over Jamaica on Tuesday, across southeast Cuba on Tuesday night and across the southeast Bahamas on Wednesday.The slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing.

open image in gallery Children play in a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Melissa was centered about 125 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 310 miles (495 kilometers) south-southwest of Guantïnamo, Cuba, on Sunday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph) and was moving west at 5 mph (7 kph), the hurricane center said. It could reach Category 5 strength Monday with winds greater than 157 mph (250 kph).

open image in gallery Children play in a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously," said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of the island's Disaster Risk Management Council. "Do not gamble with Melissa. It's not a safe bet.

"The hurricane was expected to make another landfall later Tuesday in eastern Cuba. A hurricane warning was in effect for Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantïnamo and Holguin provinces, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for Las Tunas. Up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain were forecast for parts of Cuba, along with a significant storm surge along the coast.

open image in gallery Palm trees are shaken by the wind, ahead of Hurricane Melissa at Hellshire Beach, in the coastal town of Hellshire, Jamaica, October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Octavio Jones ( REUTERS )

Melissa could be the strongest hurricane Jamaica has experienced in decades, said Evan Thompson, principal director at Jamaica's meteorological service.He warned that cleanup and damage assessment would be severely delayed because of anticipated landslides, flooding and blocked roads.

Melissa could become the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica in recent history, Thompson said. Gilbert was a Category 3 hurricane when it hit the island in 1988 and two recent Category 4 storms, Ivan and Beryl, did not make landfall, Thompson said.In addition to the rainfall, Melissa is likely to cause a life-threatening storm surge on Jamaica's southern coast, peaking around 13 feet (4 meters) above ground level, near and to the east of where the center of Melissa makes landfall, the U.S. center said.

open image in gallery Workers board up shop windows ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"Don't make foolish decisions," warned Daryl Vaz, Jamaica's transport minister.

"We are in a very, very serious time over the next few days."A hit on HispaniolaThe storm already has dropped heavy rain in the Dominican Republic, where schools and government offices were ordered to remain closed on Monday in four of nine provinces still under red alert.

Melissa damaged more than 750 homes across the country, displacing more than 3,760 people. Floodwaters also have cut access to at least 48 communities, officials said.

open image in gallery Fuel pumps are covered in plastic at a gas station ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In neighboring Haiti, the storm destroyed crops in three regions, including 15 hectares (37 acres) of maize at a time when at least 5.7 million people, more than half of the country's population, is experiencing crisis levels of hunger, with 1.9 million of those facing emergency levels of hunger."

Flooding is obstructing access to farmland and markets, jeopardizing harvests and the winter agricultural season," the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Melissa was expected to keep dumping torrential rain over southern Haiti and the southern Dominican Republic in upcoming days.