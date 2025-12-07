News anchor slams body shaming trolls in the best possible way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Missouri news anchor has gone viral for her humorous responses to trolls' absurd comments about her curvy figure.

Carissa Codel, 26, who anchors “Ozark’s First” morning news on Fox 49, has gone viral on TikTok, sharing comical videos in which she reads the outrageous comments left by viewers about her body in a newscaster voice.

“Dayumm Gurl, I want you to put a hurting on me like you do those midnight snacks,” she intoned in one of the light-hearted videos. “She’s like the only fat 9 I’ve ever seen,” she adds, laughing while reading another person’s unkind comment.

“I bet she’s thicccc and tired of reading these comments,” she deadpans in a different video.

Codel, who is 5’3” and 180 pounds, told The New York Post that she started making the videos joking about some of the harsher comments she receives in August – and that they quickly took off.

open image in gallery A Missouri news anchor has gone viral for her comedic responses to comments left by Internet trolls about her body ( TikTok @carissacodel )

Her joking reads of the often rude commentary have earned Codel a following. The news anchor has over 123,000 followers on TikTok and over 222,000 on Instagram.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I think that they’re hilarious…I don’t put up the extremely mean ones, but I like the insults that are very creative,” she told The Post. “My family is very thick-skinned; I’ve never been bothered by a lot of that.”

Codel noted that she has even lost about 55 pounds over the past three years, which has lessened the cruel comments.

“I find it so funny, like, ‘Oh, you think I’m big now, you should have seen me back then,’” she said. “I know who I am, and I know what I look like.”

open image in gallery Codel has gained over 123,000 TikTok followers after starting the series in August ( TikTok @carissacodel )

While many of the comments Codel receives are body-shaming and offensive, some take a suggestive turn, with viewers lusting over the curvy news anchor.

“Fe fi foe yum,” one commentator wrote. Another chimed in, “This is who Sir Mix-a-Lot was rapping about.”

“Her parents gotta be beavers. Cause she’s built like damnnnnnnnnnn,” another commentator wrote.

While Codel was initially worried that her comical clips would tarnish her credibility as a journalist, she says they have actually helped deepen her connection with her audience.