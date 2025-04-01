Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colombian authorities released former Medellin Cartel boss Carlos Lehder on Monday after a judge ruled that a drug trafficking sentence issued in Colombia against the 75-year-old had expired.

Lehder was arrested Friday night shortly after he landed in Bogota's airport, with immigration officials saying he was still wanted in the South American country on drug trafficking charges and weapons smuggling.

Lehder became the first Colombian drug trafficker extradited to the United States after he was arrested during a party at his ranch.

The former drug trafficker was extradited to the U.S. in 1987, where he served more than 30 years in prison.

In 2020, Lehder was released after serving two-thirds of his U.S. sentence. He was deported to Germany, where he is also a citizen.

Lehder had not returned to Colombia since his extradition to the United States. His lawyer, Sondra Macollins said he was attempting to visit relatives when he arrived Friday.

“He is recovering from cancer, and has high blood pressure problems,” Macollins told Colombia’s Blu radio. “We are talking about someone who spent years in dark cells.”

open image in gallery Pablo Escobar and Carlos Lehder ( American Heroes Channel )

Colombian authorities convicted Lehder for drug trafficking in 1995, while he was serving the separate sentence at a U.S. prison.

The cartel boss was sentenced to 24 years in prison in Colombia, meaning his sentence expired in 2019, according to Colombian law.

The son of a German immigrant who arrived in Colombia in the 1920s, Lehder began his criminal career in the 1970s when he lived with relatives in New York City.

He used his contacts and his knowledge of English to open cocaine markets for the Medellin Cartel and became a key ally of its boss Pablo Escobar.

Lehder bought land in the Bahamas that became a crucial stopover point for cocaine flights.

In Colombia, he owned a luxurious rural hotel known as the Posada Alemana, which had caged lions on its grounds and a large statue of Lehder’s favorite musician, John Lennon.

In the U.S., Lehder was initially sentenced to life in prison but managed to reduce his sentence by providing U.S. investigators with information that was used to prosecute Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.