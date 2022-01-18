A man who jumped into a frozen pond has died while the 10-year-old granddaughter he tried to rescue is fighting for her life.

Ma’Lyiah White fell through the frozen surface after she chased two of her dogs out onto a pond in Virginia. Her sister younger sister, 8-year-old Bailey Croy, ran home to get help from "Abuelo" Carlos Serafin and "Papa" Bill Croy.

The girls’ aunt Amanda Beals said Mr Serafin, 31, instantly put on his slippers, starts running out and followed her into the water. But he got "sucked under" while his husband, Mr Croy, came running down from the house.

“Carlos jumped into the pond with a broomstick to try and save Ma’Lyiah, but she was already under the ice and he also got sucked under,” Ms Beals wrote in a GoFundMe page, which has raised $30,000 for funeral and medical expenses.

“Bill busted the ice to try to get to them, but couldn’t find them.”

Charleston Fire Department rescued crews called to the scent on Saturday, 15 January arrived with protective "cold-water suits" and pulled Mr Serfan and Ma’Lyiah from the water, Chief Frederick Reynolds said in a statement to the Herald & Review.

Both were taken to a local hospital where they were able to resuscitate Ma’Lyiah, who remains in a critical condition. Mr Serafin, however, could not be revived.

Three dogs were also rescued from the pond but Ms Beals said in a Facebook post that one, Horchata, had died.

Ms Beals broke down recounting the scene to local broadcaster WCIA, saying her brother, Mr Croy, tried but couldn’t save his family.

“So, when I got there, he let me know that they were still, he couldn’t get to them, he couldn’t get to them. And I said who Ma’Lyiah? I said where’s Carlos? And he said he’s in the pond. I said Carlos is in the pond? And he said yeah, I couldn’t get to him,” she said.

“Carlos definitely, he died a hero, you know that’s just who he is. He would do anything for his girls, he would do anything for his dogs, he would do anything for anybody."

Ms Beals said the family is praying for a miracle, adding in a Facebook update that the next three days are crucial.

Her heart, lungs, kidneys and liver have shown signs of improvement while doctors are working to contain swelling in the brain.

"But her sister Bailey was able to see her today and tell her everything she is going to do and share with her when she gets home. Please please keep the prayers coming they are working," Ms Beals wrote.