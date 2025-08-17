Two cruise passengers drowned within hours of each other on Carnival’s new private island in the Bahamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even though Carnival Cruise Line has been hosting guests at its new private island in the Bahamas for less than a month, two guests have already died by drowning.

Both deaths happened on Friday at Celebration Key — Carnival’s private island — and both incidents involved visitors in their 70s.

According to a Facebook post from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the victims were a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, who were traveling on separate cruises.

Witnesses told first responders that the man was snorkeling when he became "unresponsive." A lifeguard pulled him out of the water and provided CPR, but the man could not be revived.

The woman similarly became "unresponsive" while she was swimming in a pool. Although a lifeguard treated her, she also died.

Carnival Cruise Lines’ Celebration Key in the Bahamas. Two American tourists — a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman — died while visiting the island in unrelated incidents on August 15, 2025 ( Carnival Cruise Line )

Both of the deceased will be subject to autopsies to determine their causes of death.

A spokesperson for Carnival confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident occurred on the cruise liner's new private island, Celebration Key.

The company said that its "lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents — one in the lagoon and one at the beach."

"One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation," the Carnival spokesperson told the outlet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance."

Both of the victims were American citizens.

Celebration Key opened on July 19 after a more than $600 million investment secured it for Carnival Cruise Lines.

The resort includes a beach club, swimming pools — including massive 275,000 square foot lagoons and an 11,000 square foot infinity pool — restaurants and bars, a DJ island, and various other activities for children and adults.