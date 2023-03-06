FBI investigating suspicious death of passenger onboard Carnival cruise ship
Female passenger was found unresponsive during the ship’s 27 February cruise to Nassau, Bahamas
The FBI is investigating the suspicious death of a female passenger onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, the agency announced.
The passenger was found unresponsive during the ship’s 27 February cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, according to the FBI field office in Columbia, South Carolina.
Despite medical staff and crew members performing life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead on board the ship.
Both the deceased passenger and her husband were taken off the ship in the Bahamas, where an autopsy will take place.
“The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston on Saturday to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy. We are fully cooperating,” Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli told The Independent in a statement.
“This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments.”
Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team conducted a search of the passenger’s room when the ship returned to its home port of Charleston, South Carolina, on 4 March.
The FBI investigates suspicious deaths of US nationals as well as “certain crimes on the high seas.” The death remains under investigation.
