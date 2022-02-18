Newly emerged video footage, recorded minutes before a woman jumped overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise, shows her struggling with cruise ship security.

The 32-year-old African-American woman, who remains unidentified, jumped off the Carnival Valor ship into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, when it was 150 miles off the coast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Passengers told US media outlets that the woman appeared in a frantic state following an alleged disturbance in a hot tub on the ship and jumped off from the tenth floor into the ocean.

Now a new video, recorded on a mobile, shows her struggle with three security guards who are tightly holding her hands behind her back. Earlier reports claimed she was handcuffed, however, in the video she wasn’t cuffed.

She is heard screaming “Alicia” as guards help her up a flight of stairs and off the pool deck. The video doesn’t show the moment she jumped off the ship and it isn’t clear how she she broke free from the guards. However, it shows horrified passengers rushing to the balcony to find out what happened. One of them is heard asking: “who was she?”

One of the passengers told Fox 8 that she hit the side of the boat before hitting the water face first.

A life preserver is seen in the water, reportedly thrown in by the crew to help her stay afloat. However, the woman disappeared soon, the eye witnesses say.

The ship circled for hours looking for any sign of the woman, however, resumed on its route later after the Coast Guard took over the search and rescue efforts which were suspended hours later.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, command duty officer at sector New Orleans. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

The cruise company says their team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well to the rest of her family.