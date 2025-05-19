Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Portuguese man-of-war are washing up on North Carolina beaches, forcing officials to issue a warning to beachgoers along a 150-mile stretch of sand from Cape Lookout to the South Carolina state line.

Visitors are being cautioned to watch where they step because of the sting the creatures can emit. The sting is rarely deadly to humans but can be painful and cause welts on exposed skin.

“Just a friendly reminder to exercise caution,” the Cape Lookout National Seashore wrote in a May 17 Facebook post. “Their tentacles can pose a risk to bare feet even after the organism has died. So, let’s keep our beach fun and safe by avoiding attempts to pop the blue float. ... Portuguese Man-o-Wars are likely to remain on the beach for several days, so let’s stay vigilant over the next week.”

While similar in appearance to jellyfish, the creatures are a species of siphonophore, a group of animals closely related to jellyfish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They are primarily found in tropical and subtropical areas. They wash up on beaches after being propelled by winds and ocean currents. The creatures are capable of floating in legions of 1,000 or more.

open image in gallery A Portuguese man-of-war washed up on a beach in North Carolina ( Cape Lookout National Seashore )

Portuguese man-of-war resembles an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail, but they are often recognized for their balloon-like shape, which can be blue, violet or pink. The creature can rise up to six inches out of the water.

They often lurk below the ocean’s surface and grow to an average of 10 meters (about 30 feet) and may extend by as much as 30 meters or 100 feet.

The Sunset Beach Fire Department alerted visitors that the “thread-like tentacles” can spread across the sand. Anyone who is stung should rinse the affected area with saltwater, not freshwater, and remove tentacles with gloves or a towel. People should seek medical attention if they experience severe pain, difficulty breathing or other serious symptoms.