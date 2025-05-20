Weird sea creature ‘balloons’ are washing up on North Carolina beaches - here’s what they are
Officials are issuing warnings for Portuguese man-of-war along a roughly 150-mile stretch from Cape Lookout in North Carolina to the South Carolina state line
Portuguese man-of-war are washing up on North Carolina beaches, forcing officials to issue a warning to beachgoers along a 150-mile stretch of sand from Cape Lookout to the South Carolina state line.
Visitors are being cautioned to watch where they step because of the sting the creatures can emit. The sting is rarely deadly to humans but can be painful and cause welts on exposed skin.
“Just a friendly reminder to exercise caution,” the Cape Lookout National Seashore wrote in a May 17 Facebook post. “Their tentacles can pose a risk to bare feet even after the organism has died. So, let’s keep our beach fun and safe by avoiding attempts to pop the blue float. ... Portuguese Man-o-Wars are likely to remain on the beach for several days, so let’s stay vigilant over the next week.”
While similar in appearance to jellyfish, the creatures are a species of siphonophore, a group of animals closely related to jellyfish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
They are primarily found in tropical and subtropical areas. They wash up on beaches after being propelled by winds and ocean currents. The creatures are capable of floating in legions of 1,000 or more.
Portuguese man-of-war resembles an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail, but they are often recognized for their balloon-like shape, which can be blue, violet or pink. The creature can rise up to six inches out of the water.
They often lurk below the ocean’s surface and grow to an average of 10 meters (about 30 feet) and may extend by as much as 30 meters or 100 feet.
The Sunset Beach Fire Department alerted visitors that the “thread-like tentacles” can spread across the sand. Anyone who is stung should rinse the affected area with saltwater, not freshwater, and remove tentacles with gloves or a towel. People should seek medical attention if they experience severe pain, difficulty breathing or other serious symptoms.
