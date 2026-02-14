Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casey Wasserman, the founder and CEO of talent agency Wasserman Group, told employees Friday he had begun selling his company after documents in the Epstein files revealed he had a flirtatious relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and maintained a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort,” Wasserman wrote in the message to staff, seen by The Independent. “It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about.”

Wasserman’s announcement follows a wave of departures from high-profile clients who cut ties over his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein. While Wasserman has several email exchanges with the two, there is no suggestion he participated in Maxwell and Epstein’s crimes, nor has Wasserman been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

That includes musicians Chappell Roan, Orville Peck and Chelsea Cutler, as well as soccer star Abby Wambach. Others had threatened to leave unless Wasserman stepped down, including DJ John Summit.

Wasserman, 51, told employees he would devote his attention to preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which he is overseeing as chairman of the organizing committee.

open image in gallery In an email to the company, Casey Wasserman said he would step down and sell the company, under pressure from high-profile clients ( Getty Images )

The Independent has asked Wasserman Group for comment.

Executives of the 2028 Olympics confirmed earlier this week to reporters that Wasserman would continue chairing the committee. It’s unclear if that decision will remain firm.

Wasserman’s relationship with Maxwell and Epstein became apparent after the Justice Department released three million pages of documents in the Epstein files, many of which include email correspondence between Maxwell, Epstein and third parties.

In 2002, years before Epstein was first convicted of solicitation of prostitution in Florida, Wasserman and his then-wife flew on Epstein’s private plane as part of a charitable trip with former President Bill Clinton and others.

Emails from 2003 show Wasserman flirting with Maxwell over email. At the time, Wasserman was in his late 20s and married.

open image in gallery Wasserman (left) is still expected to remain chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games Organizing Commitee ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In one email, Wasserman told Maxwell, “Where are you, I miss you. I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22...can we book that massage now?” In another, he wrote to Maxwell, “So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?

Wasserman had previously apologized for his presence in the files. He reiterated his regret in his email to staff Friday and said he had “limited interactions” with Epstein and Maxwell before criminal charges were brought against either of them. Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking among other charges.

“The pain experienced by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is unimaginable — and I’m glad, as I’m sure you all are, that those who helped them commit their crimes are rightly being held accountable,” Wasserman wrote.

While Wasserman is in the process of selling his company, Mike Watts, the company’s chief operating officer, would assume day-to-day control of the business, Wasserman told employees.