Cash Gernon: Murder suspect returned to bedroom two hours after kidnapping and stood over bed of child’s twin brother
Justin Vallejo
Wednesday 19 May 2021 17:05
New York
New video shows the man suspected of kidnapping and killing Cash Gernon allegedly return to hover over the 4-year-old’s twin brother before fleeing the Texas home.
Surveillance footage obtained by The DailyMail.com allegedly shows the suspect who abducted Gernon from his crib return hours later and stand over Carter Gernon. Appearing to be startled, the man fled the room and left the child unharmed.
This is a developing story.