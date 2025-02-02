Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young girl traveling home after completing “life-saving” medical treatment, her mother, and at least one medical professional were on board when an air ambulance fell out of the sky and crashed into a residential Philadelphia neighborhood.

Seven people in total have now been confirmed dead, with 19 more injured, following the shocking incident on Friday evening. Several dwellings and vehicles sustained damage in the crash.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later confirmed that all six people onboard the flight, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, were Mexican citizens. The seventh person killed was on the ground.

Here’s what we know about the victims of the tragedy, the second aviation disaster on U.S. soil in less than 48 hours:

open image in gallery All six people on board the Learjet 55 were Mexican citizens, the country’s president has confirmed ( © Copyright 2025 The Philadelphia Inquirer )

Pediatric patient and her mother

The flight was chartered to transport a young girl, who had just completed treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital.

She was later named by Jet Rescue as Valentina Guzman Murillo, and had been traveling with her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna.

A hospital spokesperson said the child had spent four months there receiving life-saving treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, and had been released from the hospital on Friday.

“Her journey was one of hope and of aspiration,” spokesperson Mel Bower told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The relationships that the youngster formed with staff “were true and were dear,” and she will be missed greatly by them, he said.

“It’s always a meaningful but yet emotional time for us. It’s really just been compounded by the tragic ending.”

Dr Raúl Meza and Rodrigo Lopez Padilla

Dr Meza was the head of neonatology for XE Médica Ambulancias, a private emergency services company, and had been providing his services to Jet Rescue Air Ambulances at the time of the incident.

Médica Ambulancias confirmed he had been on board the flight in an X post on Saturday. Meza studied medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and pediatrics and neonatology at the National Institute of Pediatrics.

He was a physician assigned to the NICU at the Instituto de Salud del Estado de México in Atizapan, over 2,000 km from where the plane was due to land in Tijuana.

In its post, Médica Ambulancias said it was still awaiting further information from authorities.

On Saturday night, Rodrigo Lopez Padilla – a paramedic – was also named.

Alan Montoya and Josué Juárez

Montoya was piloting the Learjet 55 at the time of the crash, while Juarez served as his co-pilot.

Juárez lived in central Mexico, loved salsa dancing and video games and had been a pilot for more than a decade, his brother told The Associated Press. He loved to fly and worked for the air ambulance service for more than a year, flying mostly from Mexico's Caribbean coast to the United States.

“He was always aware that he had his risks, but the truth is that more accidents happen on the road,” Édgar Juárez said.

open image in gallery Seven people have now been confirmed dead and 19 injured following the shocking incident on Friday evening ( © Copyright 2025 The Philadelphia Inquirer )

open image in gallery Several dwellings and vehicles sustained damage in the crash, and 19 people were injured ( © Copyright 2025 The Philadelphia Inquirer )

The co-pilot’s family has stayed away from TV and social media to avoid seeing images of the crash, he told AP, adding that they were planning to hold a family ceremony in his memory.

In the hours before the crash, Juarez had shared an image on social media of an airplane and the call letters for Northeast Philadelphia Airport. “Now if I went all the way home to the… Far away…,” he captioned the post.

Unnamed civilian

A person in a car was the seventh fatal victim of the fiery crash, authorities said Saturday, though did not provide any further information about their identity.

Nineteen others were injured in the incident, though authorities predict that this number may rise.

open image in gallery Authorities have said that the number of casualties may rise as investigations continue ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Philadelphia city managing director Adam Thiel said there are “a lot of unknowns about who was where on the streets” when the plane crashed, and it is possible that the casualty figures will grow.

One unidentified patron at the Four Seasons Diner on Cottman Avenue was hit and injured by a small but heavy metal object that flew through the window, according to one of the staff, who spoke to AP.

Spokespersons for Temple University Hospital-Jeanes and Jefferson Health, which treated the injured, said most of the patients they saw were released by midday, but at least three remained hospitalized.