Long-distance stray: Cat stows away in shipping container from China to Minnesota for three-week journey
‘We’ve seen a lot over the years, but this was truly a first,’ the animal control team
Animal control officers in the Midwest were stunned after responding to a call unlike any they’ve seen in nearly 15 years on the job: a stray cat from China.
The Companion Animal Control, which services counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin, revealed last week that the feline survivor was discovered hidden inside a shipping container that had traveled thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean before arriving at a local business in Oakdale.
Workers unloading the container were shocked to find the emaciated cat tucked beneath a pallet. The shipping container had been sealed for approximately three weeks.
Officials believe the cat survived the harrowing journey by drinking condensation and potentially feeding on rodents inside the container. By the time she was found, she was severely dehydrated and dangerously underweight.
“We’ve seen a lot over the years, but this was truly a first,” the animal control team said in a Facebook post. “This cat is nothing short of a miracle.”
Using a humane trap and a dose of patience, animal control successfully rescued the frightened animal.
She is now in the care of the Northwoods Humane Society, where she is receiving medical attention and being nursed back to health.
The staff there named her Stowaway, WCCO reports.
Once Stowaway recovers, the globe-trotting feline will be ready for adoption.
The animal control office asked its followers for name suggestions in a June 5 Facebook post.
“(Plum) Blossom or Mei, it's a flower that symbolizes perseverance in the Chinese culture,” one contributor commented.
“Carmen! short for Carmen SanDiego, because where in the world will this lil lady be next?” another suggested.
A third person recommended, “Mira, short for miracle.”
