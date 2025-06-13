Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal control officers in the Midwest were stunned after responding to a call unlike any they’ve seen in nearly 15 years on the job: a stray cat from China.

The Companion Animal Control, which services counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin, revealed last week that the feline survivor was discovered hidden inside a shipping container that had traveled thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean before arriving at a local business in Oakdale.

Workers unloading the container were shocked to find the emaciated cat tucked beneath a pallet. The shipping container had been sealed for approximately three weeks.

Officials believe the cat survived the harrowing journey by drinking condensation and potentially feeding on rodents inside the container. By the time she was found, she was severely dehydrated and dangerously underweight.

“We’ve seen a lot over the years, but this was truly a first,” the animal control team said in a Facebook post. “This cat is nothing short of a miracle.”

open image in gallery Companion Animal Control said a cat was recently found inside a shipping container that traveled thousands of miles across the Pacific before arriving at a business in Oakdale, Minnesota. ( Companion Animal Care & Control )

Using a humane trap and a dose of patience, animal control successfully rescued the frightened animal.

She is now in the care of the Northwoods Humane Society, where she is receiving medical attention and being nursed back to health.

The staff there named her Stowaway, WCCO reports.

open image in gallery The cat is currently being nursed back to health by the Northwoods Humane Society in Minnesota. ( Companion Animal Care & Control )

Once Stowaway recovers, the globe-trotting feline will be ready for adoption.

The animal control office asked its followers for name suggestions in a June 5 Facebook post.

“(Plum) Blossom or Mei, it's a flower that symbolizes perseverance in the Chinese culture,” one contributor commented.

“Carmen! short for Carmen SanDiego, because where in the world will this lil lady be next?” another suggested.

A third person recommended, “Mira, short for miracle.”