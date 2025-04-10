Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 23-year-old American tourist whose body was found on a Bahamas beach while on vacation with his family died from drowning, authorities have announced.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force identified the dead man as Dinari McAlmont of Bowie, Maryland, a Washington, D.C. suburb. He arrived on the island on April 4 with his family and stayed at The Reef at Atlantis resort. Officials found his body on the beach of Paradise Island a day later.

A pathologist performed a post-mortem examination and determined McAlmont “died as a result of drowning.” Police are awaiting the results of forensic toxicology analysis and investigations are ongoing.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” police said, adding the case is being handled by the coroner’s office.

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother, Michelle McAlmont, told Eyewitness News, a Bahamian outlet, that her son’s body appeared to have been “badly beaten,” raising questions about what had happened to him.

Police contacted her around 1 a.m. Saturday and told her someone had reported her son to authorities after he allegedly spat on them.

Police showed her a photo of his body, revealing injuries on his face and sand in his hair. She made the comments before the post-mortem results were announced. Her family left the Bahamas on Monday and has retained legal counsel.

In a statement to CBS, the resort said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"The police authorities are carrying out an investigation of this tragic incident. We await the police's findings and will not comment on speculation."

open image in gallery Dinari McAlmont was staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort with his parents when his body was found lifeless on a beach over the weekend ( AFP via Getty Images )

McAlmont was an engineer at Lowcation Studios in Brentwood, Maryland. The company announced his death in a social media post on Tuesday, calling him “a great friend and an all around incredible individual.”

The statement added: “He was deeply passionate about his work and always committed to bringing the ideas of artists to life. He was a true team player, always stepping up to lend an extra hand when needed and making sure to keep all of us laughing during team meetings. It’s hard to imagine life in general and life at the studio without him.”

Officials did not release additional details and said they were waiting for the results of the autopsy to continue the investigation.