CBS News chief Wendy McMahon resigns as she could ‘not agree on path forward’ amid turmoil at network

‘It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,’ Wendy McMahon stated in her resignation letter

Justin Baragona
in New York
Monday 19 May 2025 15:47 BST
Comments
CBS News president Wendy McMahon announced on Monday she was stepping down amid the ongoing settlement talks with Donald Trump.
CBS News president Wendy McMahon announced on Monday she was stepping down amid the ongoing settlement talks with Donald Trump.

Wendy McMahon announced on Monday that she was stepping down from her position as president and CEO of CBS News, noting that it had become clear in the past few months that she does “not agree on the path forward” with the company.

The move comes weeks after 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens resigned over what he described as a loss of independence at the network and flagship newsmagazine in the wake of settlement talks with President Donald Trump over a lawsuit that legal experts say is completely meritless.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...

