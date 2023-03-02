CDC sends warning after baby’s death linked to contaminated breast pump

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to parents of newborns after a baby’s death last year was linked to a contaminated breast pump.

A CDC report released on Thursday morning found that the baby’s death was connected to an infection caused by a bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, that was submitted through breast pump equipment.

Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria that was found in powedered baby formula last year, a finding that sparked a nationwide recall and resulting shortage of formula.

The baby in question was hospitalised after being fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Scientists used genetic sequencing to link the infection the baby developed to the breast pump that was used at home, noting that the dangerous bacteria was not found in the milk itself or a breast pump used at the hospital.

An interview the CDC conducted, presumably with family members, revealed that the breast pump parts the baby’s family used at home was rinsed in the sink and sanitised, but sometimes re-assembled while still wet.

The CDC report contains information on how to properly sanitise breast and bottle-feeding eqiupment, with the center urging caregivers of infants to “follow safe hygiene, preparation, and storage practices, and learn steps to protect infants from infection.”