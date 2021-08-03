CDC adds 16 locations to list of places posing ‘high risk’ of Covid infection to travelers

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has added 16 international locations to a list of countries with "very high" risk, and has urged Americans to avoid them until further notice.

Each of the locations on the list has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The CDC recommends only essential travel should be undertaken to the 16 locations.

To be a classified in the Level 4 "high risk" category, a locale must have more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The newly added locations are as follows: Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and US Virgin Islands.