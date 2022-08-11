CDC drops Covid quarantine rules and test-to-stay for US schools
Americans no longer have to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19, test-to-stay in school, or socially distance, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says people no longer have to remain 6ft apart to reduce the risk of exposure as a very high percentage of the population now has immunity through vaccination, having had the virus, or both.
“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said Greta Massetti, branch chief of the Field Epidemiology and Prevention Branch at the CDC, at a Thursday briefing.
“High levels of population immunity due to vaccination and previous infection and the many available tools to prevent to the general population and protect people at higher risk allow us to focus on protecting people from serious illness from Covid-19.”
