The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.

The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.

The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.

The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.

Iceland was added to the list days after the country mocked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over his new “Meterverse”.

The country recorded a seven-day average of 167 new Covid cases in the past week. Hungary, meanwhile, recorded an average of 7,264 new cases and the Czech Republic recorded an average of 10,988 new cases over a seven-day period.

They join countries across the Atlantic already on the CDC’s list countries with “very high levels” of Covid, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Switzerland, Jersey, Greece, and Ireland.

"If you must travel ... make sure you are fully vaccinated," the CDC says of the locations