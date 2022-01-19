The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning against 22 new destinations over rising Covid-19 cases, including highly-vaccinated countries like Australia and Israel.

The CDC now recommends avoiding travel to more than 100 destinations in its "Level Four: Very High" category.

Another 20 new countries were added to its “Level 3: High” Covid level category, which recommends unvaccinated avoid nonessential travel.

Among the latest additions to the Level 4 list are countries with the most fully or partially vaccinated populations, including Argentina (86 per cent) Australia (82 per cent) Uruguay (81 per cent), Bermuda (75 per cent), Israel (72 per cent), and Panama (70 per cent), according to Our World in Data.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.