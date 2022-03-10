Mask mandate extended on US planes and trains until 18 April
CDC officials say the mandate will remain in effect for at least another month
The mask mandate on US airplanes and other transportation will last at least another month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
The CDC announced on Thursday that the rule has been extended through 18 April.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
