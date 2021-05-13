Vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The highly-anticipated announcement was made by CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, who said emotionally: “We have all longed for this moment.”

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” she added.

“If you are fully vaccinate you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”