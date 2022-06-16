Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend
Couple left on the pretext of bringing water
Related: Arrests after 14-year-old girl shot dead at illegal party in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.
Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.
The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.
The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel, was also missing from where it was parked.
Initially, authorities entered Ms Taylor and Mr Elrod into the National Crime Information Center database as missing persons.
The officers, however, learned that the mother had allegedly been in contact with her ex-husband and children, Newsweek reported.
Ms Taylor was later spotted and arrested in Pickens County on Tuesday afternoon. She is facing three counts of unlawful neglect of child and is reportedly being held on a $15,000 (£12,358) bond.
Mr Elrod “remains at-large and wanted”, the officials said. He is wanted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for an earlier charge of distribution of methamphetamine.
Cemetary Island is also known as Ghost Island due to the presence of 59 family graves in the region which belonged to the owners of a plantation.
The island lies along the Georgia border and is also a popular destination for water activities, birdwatching and camping.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies