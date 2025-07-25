Female HR exec caught on Coldplay cam resigns after embrace with CEO went viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The female executive who was caught on camera embracing the CEO of her company at a Coldplay concert in a moment that went viral has resigned, according to news reports.

Multiple news outlets reported that Kristin Cabot, the executive in charge of human resources at tech company Astronomer, has resigned.

Her departure follows the resignation of CEO Andy Byron, who quit after the company said he was being put on leave pending an investigation.

The episode resulted in endless memes, parody videos and screenshots of the pair’s shocked faces filling social media feeds

Cabot and Byron were caught by surprise when singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his “Jumbotron Song” during the concert last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

They were shown cuddling and smiling, but when they saw themselves on the big screen, Cabot's jaw dropped, her hands flew to her face and she spun away from the camera while Byron ducked out of the frame.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin joked in video that spread quickly around the internet.

When the video first spread online it wasn't immediately clear who they were, but online sleuths rapidly figured out their identities. The company has previously confirmed the identities of the couple in a statement to the AP.

Both of their profiles have been now removed from Astronomer's website and a November press release announcing her hiring has also been deleted.

Astronomer was a previously obscure tech company based in New York. It provides big companies with a platform that helps them organize their data.

Online streams of Coldplay's songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company.