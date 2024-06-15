NBA legend Charles Barkley announces retirement from TV after 2024-25 season

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Basketball legend Charles Barkley has announced that he will be retiring from TV punditry after 25 years, at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Barkley, who regularly appears with Shaquille O’Neal on TNT’s “Inside the NBA”, said his heart was “full with joy and gratitude” but that it was time for him to pass the baton.

The star player-turned-commentator made the announcement on NBATV, after the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

“I want to say this because you guys are my family. I really love TNT, all the people who work here, NBA television – you guys have been great to me for 25 years, and I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family. I love you guys,” he said.

Barkley appears with Shaquille O’Neal on ‘Inside the NBA’ ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“You know, there’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months, and I just want to say I’ve talked to all the other networks – I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT, but I have made the decision myself – no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.

“My heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me.”

Barkley added that he would not be doing any further interviews on his retirement. “Don’t y’all be calling me. Nobody call me, I’m not talking about this again,” he said.

Barkley said he would likely pass the role on to other former NBA stars Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter, who already make appearances on “Inside the NBA.”

Known by fans and colleagues on TV as “Chuck,” Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA as a power forward. He became one of the league’s best rebounders and scorers, and is regarded as one of the best in history to play the position.

He is an 11-time NBA All-Star, 11-time member of the All-NBA Team, and 1993 Most Valuable Player. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Following his player career, he became a fan favorite, known for his searingly blunt takes on NBA games and verbal jousting with O’Neal.

Barkley’s exit coincides with Warner Bros. Discovery media rights deal with the NBA expiring after next season.