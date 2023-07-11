Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released on parole

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from prison at the age of 73 after serving more than five decades for two notorious murders.

Leslie Van Houten was 19 when she joined the murderous Manson Family cult and helped kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969.

She was released after California Governor Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a state appeals court ruling, that recommended her parole against the wishes of surviving family members.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.”

Van Houten’s attorney Nancy Tetreault said she was released early on Tuesday and taken to transitional housing, according to the Associated Press.

There she will receive training on basic life skills like using a cell phone, a computer and an ATM, her attorney said prior to her release.

In May, a California appeals court ruled Van Houten should be released from prison after committing the infamous murders with five others at the direction of Manson.

Leslie Van Houten attends a parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in 2017. (Los Angeles Daily News)

Last week, Governor Newsom issued a statement saying he was disappointed with the court’s decision but it was unlikely to be overturned by a higher court.

“More than 50 years after the Manson cult committed these brutal killings, the victims’ families still feel the impact,” the statement said.

