Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released on parole
Van Houten was 19 when she and other members of the Manson Family cult murdered Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from prison at the age of 73 after serving more than five decades for two notorious murders.
Leslie Van Houten was 19 when she joined the murderous Manson Family cult and helped kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969.
She was released after California Governor Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a state appeals court ruling, that recommended her parole against the wishes of surviving family members.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.”
Van Houten’s attorney Nancy Tetreault said she was released early on Tuesday and taken to transitional housing, according to the Associated Press.
There she will receive training on basic life skills like using a cell phone, a computer and an ATM, her attorney said prior to her release.
In May, a California appeals court ruled Van Houten should be released from prison after committing the infamous murders with five others at the direction of Manson.
Last week, Governor Newsom issued a statement saying he was disappointed with the court’s decision but it was unlikely to be overturned by a higher court.
“More than 50 years after the Manson cult committed these brutal killings, the victims’ families still feel the impact,” the statement said.
