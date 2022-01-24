Beverly Hills mansion with link to the Manson murders goes on market for $117m
Sprawling estate that was once the site of one of America’s most gruesome and notorious murders has since been completely transformed
Screenwriter and producer Jeff Franklin has placed his Cielo Drive property on the market for $117m, less than two weeks after the passing of his close friend, Bob Saget.
If the location of the mansion sounds familiar, that is because it was the site of the notorious Manson Murders, where Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring were slain in 1969.
The original mansion where they were killed was bulldozed in 1994, with Mr Franklin, who is perhaps best known for creating hit TV sitcom Full House, buying up the land 13 years later for $7m, according to The Sunday Morning Herald.
The 66-year-old went on to help oversee the construction of the new mansion, which is now on the market for $117m. Spread over 14,164 square metres, the Beverly Hills estate offers stunning views of LA, as well as nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.
The residence also boasts a lavish guesthouse and an underground garage that can fit up to 16 cars.
Designed by Richard Landry, it comes with an array of additional features, such as an infinity pool, waterfall, waterslide, a movie theatre, a spa and a gym.
While the new residence is a far cry from the more modest house where Hollywood access Sharon Tate once resided with her husband Roman Polanski, its address alone is enough to make some shudder.
The 1969 murders, carried out at the direction of Charles Manson, to some represent the seminal moment in which the idyllic dream of the counter culture came to a grinding halt.
It’s little wonder that Mr Franklin managed to pick the place up for a steal, although talking to the Wall Street Journal, he said the connection to the murders was “irrelevant”, “ancient history” and “had absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever”.
For Mr Franklin, who is now expected to move to Florida, the property means something drastically different. It is, after all, where the producer hosted Mr Saget’s wake after the comedian’s death.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.