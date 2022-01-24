Screenwriter and producer Jeff Franklin has placed his Cielo Drive property on the market for $117m, less than two weeks after the passing of his close friend, Bob Saget.

If the location of the mansion sounds familiar, that is because it was the site of the notorious Manson Murders, where Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring were slain in 1969.

Jeff Franklin has listed the home for $117.6 million (Via Realtor.com)

The original mansion where they were killed was bulldozed in 1994, with Mr Franklin, who is perhaps best known for creating hit TV sitcom Full House, buying up the land 13 years later for $7m, according to The Sunday Morning Herald.

The 66-year-old went on to help oversee the construction of the new mansion, which is now on the market for $117m. Spread over 14,164 square metres, the Beverly Hills estate offers stunning views of LA, as well as nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

The residence also boasts a lavish guesthouse and an underground garage that can fit up to 16 cars.

Designed by Richard Landry, it comes with an array of additional features, such as an infinity pool, waterfall, waterslide, a movie theatre, a spa and a gym.

While the new residence is a far cry from the more modest house where Hollywood access Sharon Tate once resided with her husband Roman Polanski, its address alone is enough to make some shudder.

The body of actress Tate is removed from the rented house on Cielo Drive in Beverly Hills (AP)

The 1969 murders, carried out at the direction of Charles Manson, to some represent the seminal moment in which the idyllic dream of the counter culture came to a grinding halt.

It’s little wonder that Mr Franklin managed to pick the place up for a steal, although talking to the Wall Street Journal, he said the connection to the murders was “irrelevant”, “ancient history” and “had absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever”.

For Mr Franklin, who is now expected to move to Florida, the property means something drastically different. It is, after all, where the producer hosted Mr Saget’s wake after the comedian’s death.