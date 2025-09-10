Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Watch live: Emergency services at scene of Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley University

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 10 September 2025 21:01 BST
Comments

Watch live as emergency services attend Utah Valley University following the shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday (10 September).

Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on an outdoor stage during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic.

University officials said a suspect is in custody.

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker,” according to a university alert. “Police are investigating now, suspect in custody.”

The Department of Justice is investigating, and the FBI is “closely monitoring reports,” according to FBI director Kash Patel.

Kirk, a political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, has

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he is being briefed by law enforcement “following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today.”

