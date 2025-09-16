Charlie Kirk statue commissioned for New College of Florida campus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New College of Florida has announced the commissioning of a statue for the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk that will sit on campus.

Kirk, the founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA and known for his political debates with people from all backgrounds, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University last week.

Tributes from the MAGA world, including from President Donald Trump, his family and Vice President JD Vance, poured in following Kirk’s assassination as he was remembered as an effective God-driven communicator who not only pushed the conservative agenda but helped Trump in his 2024 election victory. Democrats also shared their condolences and condemned political violence.

On Tuesday, the New College of Florida shared a mock-up image of a bronze-looking statue of Kirk sitting at a table with a microphone, an apparent nod to the debates he’d frequently have on college campuses.

open image in gallery New College of Florida has announced the commissioning of a statue for the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk that will sit on campus ( New College of Florida )

“Today, we announced that we will commission a statue of Charlie Kirk to honor his legacy and incredible work after his tragic assassination last week,” the college said in an X post.

“The statue, privately funded by community leaders, will stand on campus as a commitment by New College to defend and fight for free speech and civil discourse in American life. The location for the statue will be announced in the coming months.”

Fellow conservative pundit Benny Johnson called the statue “incredible.”

Eric Daugherty, assistant news director at Florida’s Voice, wrote, “Universities nationwide should follow suit!”

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University last week ( AP )

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican who said she owes her political career to Kirk, has pushed for House Speaker Mike Johnson to place a statue of Kirk in the U.S. Capitol “to honor his legacy and to serve as a permanent testament to his life, work, and sacrifice,” she wrote in an X post the day after Kirk was assassinated.

Luna was joined by 15 of her colleagues in sending a letter to Johnson urging him to direct that the statue be placed.

Also on Tuesday, Utah officials announced the suspected shooter in Kirk’s killing, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been formally charged with aggravated murder and other charges, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Robinson, who police caught 33 hours after Kirk was shot last Wednesday, is facing the death penalty if convicted.