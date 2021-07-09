Charlottesville to remove statue of Robert E Lee at centre of fatal clashes at 2017 neo-Nazi rally
There’s no word yet on what will replace the statue
Josh Marcus
Friday 09 July 2021 18:36 comments
San Francisco
The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to take down a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee this weekend, a long-controversial monument that became the center of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally. At the rally, far-right groups massed with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us!,” and a white supremacist fatally rammed his car into a group of anti-racist counterprotestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others.
