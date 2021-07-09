The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to take down a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee this weekend, a long-controversial monument that became the center of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally. At the rally, far-right groups massed with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us!,” and a white supremacist fatally rammed his car into a group of anti-racist counterprotestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others.