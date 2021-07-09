Charlottesville to remove statue of Robert E Lee at centre of fatal clashes at 2017 neo-Nazi rally

There’s no word yet on what will replace the statue

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 09 July 2021 18:36
comments
<p>A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen in Market Street Park on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. </p>

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen in Market Street Park on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(Getty Images)

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to take down a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee this weekend, a long-controversial monument that became the center of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally. At the rally, far-right groups massed with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us!,” and a white supremacist fatally rammed his car into a group of anti-racist counterprotestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments