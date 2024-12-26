ChatGPT down: Thousands report outage with OpenAI chatbot and Sora
Company continuing to ‘work on a fix’
OpenAI’s much-used ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot is down, with scores of social media users reporting complaints.
Others noted issues with OpenAI’s Sora video-generation model.
“We are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora,” the company wrote in a status update late Thursday morning Pacific time. “We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able.”
The company later said the issues stemmed from an “upstream provider and we are currently monitoring.”
A company status page showed ChatGPT and the company’s application programming interface (API) experiencing a “major” outage, while Sora had a “partial” outage.
More than 12,000 people reported OpenAI-related in the last 24 hours, according to the monitoring site Downdetector.
Reddit users shared images on Thursday of issues with the ChatGPT login screen, as well as error messages they received while using the chatbot itself.
Predictably, the outage spawned numerous jokes on social media.
“Sat down to study opened iPad and chatgpt is down,” X user @2dwade, posted, along with a video of someone spitting out their food. “I refuse to google like a caveman.”
“Well, ChatGPT‘s down, back to using my own brain again,” X user @daansky wrote.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
