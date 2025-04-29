Four dead including four year-old after car crashes into Illinois daycare center

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people have been killed and six others injured after a car crashed through the wall of a daycare center in Chatham, Illinois, on Monday.

Those killed were all female students between the ages of 4 and 18, according to Chatham Police Deputy Chief Scott Tarter, who added that the victims will not be named until their families have been notified.

Deputy Chief Tarter told local broadcaster WCIA that the car had driven through the east side of the Youth Needing Other Things (YNOT) Outdoors camp, an after-school program, hitting several people, before injuring more inside and then crashing out of the other side of the building on 301 Breckenridge Road.

The YNOT Outdoor daycare center in Chatham, Illinois ( WCIA )

One of the people who died was inside the building while the other three were outside, Illinois State Police said.

Police were called to the scene at around 3.20pm local time, Tarter said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured but was taken for evaluation to a local hospital for evaluation.

All the injured were also transported to nearby hospitals.

“My heart is with the families, loved ones and all affected by the horrific tragedy that struck Chatham today,” said village trustee Kristen Chiaro in a post on Facebook on Monday evening.

“Thank you first responders for doing what you can. There is no tougher circumstance. And as details unfold, we must take care of one another as our community grieves.”

She said counseling will be available at Glenwood Middle School for affected students, staff and family members, beginning Tuesday morning, while Glenwood High School would host a supply donation station from 10am.

Further information has yet to be released as of Tuesday morning, including any details about why the car crashed into the building or who was behind the wheel.

Chatham is a village with a population of approximately 14,000 inhabitants that lies just three miles southwest of Springfield in southern Illinois, about an hour and a half’s drive from St Louis.

“My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a post on X.

“As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation.”

In a subsequent statement posted to social media, Pritzker elaborated: “I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon.

“My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure.”

Illinois state senator Doris Turner said she was “heartbroken” by the incident and that her office was ready to help local authorities with their investigation.