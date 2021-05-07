Four former Minneapolis police officers were indicted on civil rights charges for allegedly depriving George Floyd of his rights.

A grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin and his three ex-colleagues with new charges unsealed on Friday morning.

The charges, which come after an 11-month Department of Justice investigation, allege Mr Chauvin, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao used their positions as police to deprive Mr Floyd of his constitutional rights.

By “willfully” failing to aid Mr Floyd lying on the ground in need of medical care, the indictment says the four deprived his right to be free from “deliberate indifference” to serious medical needs.

Mr Chauvin also allegedly “willfully deprived” Mr Floyd of being free from unreasonable seizure, “which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer” that resulted in his death.

“Chauvin held his left knee across George Floyd's neck, and his right knee on Floyd's back and arm, as George Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, and kept his knees on Floyd's neck and body even after Floyd became unresponsive," the indictment said.

"This offence resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd."

Mr Chauvin was indicted on a second charge in connection to an arrest of a 14-year-old boy in 2017, in which court documents allege he hit the teenager with a flashlight before grabbing his throat, according to the Star Tribune.

Federal officers had a contingency plan to arrest Mr Chauvin at the court if he was found innocent in the death of Mr Floyd, the Tribunereported.

Mr Chauvin was convicted last month on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.